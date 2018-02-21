Seven from CU earn Academic All-MSC accolades

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 38 women and 22 men were honored from 11 conference institutions.

Seniors Amee Pervine, Taylor Wagner and Chase Midgett, juniors Kelsey Wezel and Justin Pervine and sophomores Rickie Denson and Peyton Bell were all honored for the Phoenix.

For the women, Denson carries a 3.90 GPA in Business while Wezel has a 3.83 in Sport Management/Marketing. Wagner holds a 3.52 in Mathematics/Biochemistry and Amee Pervine posts a 3.49 in Child Growth and Learning. Bell has a 3.51 in Business, Midgett holds a 3.31 in Art & Design and Justin Pervine carries a 3.25 in Athletic Training.

The 2018 Mid-South Conference Bowling Championships will take place Friday-Sunday this weekend at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green.