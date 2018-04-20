TSWA all-state bowlers

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association named its 2018 all-state bowling teams Thursday based on their finishes in the TSSAA Championships in January. The top five finishers in the individual state championships were named to the team. Friendship Christian sophonore Kennedy West won the Division II championship and was also part of the Lady Commanders’ team title. Wilson Central Megan Metz is the Division I champion. Lebanon senior Lindsay Manning finished fifth in the D-I tourney.