Rackley Roofing, C.M. Henley merger expands coverage to all of Tennessee

The new company will be called C.M. Henley, a division of Rackley Group.

“Rackley Roofing wanted to provide a wider array of services to a larger area in Tennessee. C.M. Henley is a family run business that focuses on service, quality and integrity. It is a perfect fit,” said Curtis Sutton, a Lebanon resident and president of Rackley Roofing Co.

Rackley Roofing Co., the largest commercial roofing company in Middle Tennessee based in Carthage, will now be able to provide comprehensive commercial roofing services in all 95 counties in Tennessee and much of southern Kentucky.

The companies have been in business for a combined 67 years.

“My parents are quickly approaching retirement. I have watched Curtis grow his roofing company the right way with honesty and integrity. Both our companies put customer service first. Quite frankly, we share the same values,” said Jim Henley, president of C.M. Henley Co.

Rackley Roofing now has offices in the Memphis, Chattanooga, Nashville and Knoxville regions. President Curtis Sutton has led Rackley Roofing to become the largest commercial roofing company in Middle Tennessee by creating a unique environment where Rackley offers top pay and benefits and consistently promotes from within. This has led to controlled double-digit growth, as well as unparalleled customer service.

“We are now in an even better position to deliver the best commercial roofing services in Tennessee,” said Sutton.