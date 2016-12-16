Wilson Bank & Trust recognizes employees for outstanding service

The award recipients for the bank’s western region were:

• Jacob McClellan, floater, winner of the “Whatever it Takes” award.

• Sheila Grewing, who works in the Mt. Juliet office, winner of the Sue Talley Community Service award.

Justin Willis, who works in the Donelson office, winner of the Mike Baker Community Service award.

• Veronica Page, who works in the Providence office winner of the Commitment to Excellence award.

The award recipients for the bank’s central region were:

• Johnny Crisp, who works in the operations center in Lebanon, winner of the “Whatever it Takes” award.

• April Thompson, who works in the Baddour Parkway office in Lebanon, winner of the Commitment to Excellence award.

• Jordan Woodruff, who works in the Hendersonville office, winner of the Mike Baker Community Service award.

• Jill Booker, who works in the Castle Heights Avenue office in Lebanon, winner of the Sue Talley Community Service award.

The bank’s “Whatever it Takes” and Commitment to Excellence awards are chosen by fellow employees, and community service awards are selected by executive management.

