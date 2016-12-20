Council OK’s charter changes, industrial park

The council approved term limits for councilors and the city mayor and eliminated the possibility of a councilor running for mayor and retaining their council seat.

The first change, if approved by the state legislature, would limit the city mayor and councilors to 12 years on the body, equivalent to three terms.

Councilor Rob Cesternino put forth the two charter changes last month.

“So, if you did two terms back to back and took a couple of terms off and came back for one more, you would be term limited at 12 years. The same thing for the mayor – 12 years,” Cesternino said.

Some current and past councilors have served more than 12 years, and the change would eliminate that possibility in the future.

Cesternino said the other change would even the playing field for councilors who decide to run for mayor.

“The other three council members, if they wanted to run, because of the candidate law, they’d have to essentially run for two jobs at the same time, and I don’t think that’s fair,” he said last month.

Under state law, a candidate running for a state office cannot appear on the ballot in two different races. An attorney general’s opinion from 2002 said the same candidate could appear on the same ballot if the two offices are incompatible. However, the Lebanon mayor and councilor positions would be compatible.

For example, councilor Tick Bryan, who won his re-election this year, wouldn’t be allowed to run for re-election for his Ward 5 seat and mayor on the same ballot.

Cesternino’s proposed charter change would require a candidate who chooses to run for mayor to resign his or her seat from the council, regardless of when that councilor’s seat came up for re-election.

The council also approved the plan of service, rezone and annex of about 124 acres of property between Cainsville Road and Sparta Pike for a potential city-county joint industrial park.

The land, which has TVA lines running through it and railroad tracks beside it, is prime area for advanced manufacturing jobs, former-Lebanon Mayor Philip Craighead said earlier this year.

The property would join with another to make the site. The two pieces of property, owned by the Shaffer and Edwards families, equals about 330 acres, Craighead said. The Shaffer property is within the Lebanon city limits, but part of the Edwards property is in the county, according to Craighead.

G.C. Hixson, Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board executive director, said the group has completed the first-step application with the state.