Bailey, Moore join Pinnacle’s loan services team

Bailey brings 23 years of financial services experience to his role of consumer loan underwriter. He comes to Pinnacle from Simmons Bank in Nashville, where he was Tennessee regional manager of its consumer lending area. Previous roles were with Regions Bank, where he was an equity underwriter, and National Bank of Commerce and Wilson Bank & Trust, where he served as branch manager.

Bailey earned his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He is a graduate of the Tennessee Banking Association’s Consumer Credit School and Tennessee School of Banking at Vanderbilt Owens School of Management.

Bailey is past president and served on the board of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Clup. He volunteers with Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee, and is a football official for the Tennessee Secondary Athletic Association.

Moore joins Pinnacle as a consumer loan underwriter support associate. He also comes from Simmons Bank, where he was a consumer lending specialist. Previously he was an escrow officer for Foundation Title and Escrow in Murfreesboro, a business banking custom paralender for Regions Bank and an ATM debit card fraud analyst for Bank of America in Atlanta.

Moore is a graduate of Fisk University.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The American Banker recognized Pinnacle as the sixth best bank to work for in the country in 2016.

The firm began operations in a single downtown Nashville location in October 2000 and has since grown to about $11.0 billion in assets as of Sept. 30. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in the state’s four largest markets, Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga, as well as several surrounding counties.