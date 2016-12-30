First Freedom Bank announces 2016 employee award winners

Kayla Holbert, Debbie Marsh and April Jennette received awards for excellence in various areas of service.

Holbert, customer service representative manager at the Providence office, was the winner of the Red Carpet Service Award. The award is the bank’s highest honor for enhancing the customer experience and rendering service above and beyond the call of duty.

“Kayla always provides excellent customer service and a friendly smile to everyone. She is constantly looking for ways to broaden and enhance the customer experience. Kayla is a real team player and an asset to our company,” said Kenny Beavers, senior vice president and director of retail banking.

Debbie Marsh, mortgage administration officer at the Lebanon office, was recognized with the Internal Service Award. The award is given to the employee who provides the best service specifically to other First Freedom employees.

“Debbie is a great example of the perfect team player. Not only does she know the mortgage business but she is a great teacher and improves everyone around her. Our employees got it right by choosing Debbie for this very special honor,” said John Lancaster, chairman and CEO of First Freedom Bank.

April Jennette, Mt. Juliet office manager, received the Financial Planning Award. The award is given to the employee who does the best job of recognizing customer needs in the areas of financial planning, retirement planning and investment services.

“April does an outstanding job of keeping the customer’s total financial picture in mind. She understands that banking products and great service are only the beginning of a great relationship,” said Lancaster.

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. A full-service, community bank, First Freedom Bank offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties and has about 70 employees. First Freedom Bank has assets in excess of $425 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders from Wilson and surrounding counties. First Freedom Bank is member of the Better Business Bureau, an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.