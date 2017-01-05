LoJac announces partial acquisition by Vulcan Materials Company

Essential to the owners of LoJac, as well as Vulcan, was the concern for its approximately 300 employees in these divisions. The transaction will maintain its current employees, including tenure and benefits, for the continued operation of the acquired businesses throughout middle Tennessee. Certain owners of LoJac will continue their current management responsibilities with Vulcan as a part of the transaction.

The transaction formalizes a relationship that has existed for more than 30 years between the two entities. LoJac is the top asphalt producer in the middle Tennessee market as well as one of the largest contractors for site grading, and asphalt and concrete paving. Vulcan is the largest construction aggregate producer in the U.S., as well as one of the top five manufacturers of asphalt in the U.S.

Both LoJac and Vulcan anticipate this transaction will better position these businesses for the future and create value for Lojac's customers and project owners in addition to the existing quality service and products they currently receive from LoJac.

LoJac will continue to own and operate its other businesses with the approximately 200 remaining employees from its corporate offices located in Lebanon. These businesses include LoJac Materials Inc., which sells brick, block, and related building materials; BlockWorks LLC, manufacturer of concrete block in five plant sites in Middle Tennessee; Kodi Klip LLC, manufacturer of an application tool and connector system for rebar and other building materials; Owensboro Brick, brick manufacturing facility in Owensboro, Ky., Rockwood Construction Recycling,LLC, Ground-Up Recycling LLC and Premier Leasing LLC, which performs land development, commercial building and ground leasing, which includes the TopGolf site off Cowan Street in downtown Nashville currently scheduled to open in the second quarter of next year.