5 Bravo Construction announces 2016 employee award winners

Luke Randolph received the company “Iron Man” award presented annually to the employee who best exemplifies the spirit of “hard work, teamwork and dedication.” Randolph, a Gordonsville native, serves as a project manager.

“Luke’s enthusiasm and dedication contributed greatly to the company’s success this year,” said Lewis Burruss, chief manager.

David Dukes and Benny Campos were both presented 10-year superior service awards for their contributions to the company. Dukes, of Murfreesboro, is a veteran steel erector currently assisting with erection of the Smart Park Logistics facility on Maddox-Simpson Parkway. Campos, of Lafayette, is a lead carpenter currently assisting with the Wilson Bank & Trust operations center project.

5 Bravo Construction is a Lebanon-based, veteran-owned full-service commercial and industrial contractor established in 2002.