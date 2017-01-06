logo

Accomplishments

5 Bravo Construction announces 2016 employee award winners

Staff Reports • Updated Jan 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM

5 Bravo Construction announced its 2016 outstanding employee award winners presented at the company’s annual Christmas luncheon.

Luke Randolph received the company “Iron Man” award presented annually to the employee who best exemplifies the spirit of “hard work, teamwork and dedication.”  Randolph, a Gordonsville native, serves as a project manager. 

“Luke’s enthusiasm and dedication contributed greatly to the company’s success this year,” said Lewis Burruss, chief manager.

David Dukes and Benny Campos were both presented 10-year superior service awards for their contributions to the company. Dukes, of Murfreesboro, is a veteran steel erector currently assisting with erection of the Smart Park Logistics facility on Maddox-Simpson Parkway. Campos, of Lafayette, is a lead carpenter currently assisting with the Wilson Bank & Trust operations center project.

5 Bravo Construction is a Lebanon-based, veteran-owned full-service commercial and industrial contractor established in 2002.

Recommended for You