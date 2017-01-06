Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee celebrate 100 years of cookies

In 1917, five years after Juliette Gordon Low founded the organization, Girl Scouts first sold cookies as a means to finance troop activities. This initial sale would soon evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for young women in the world, teaching millions of girls essential skills needed to become effective leaders.

These leadership skills include goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics, and Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee president and CEO Agenia Clark acknowledges the significance of the cookie program as a pillar of the Girl Scout movement.

“Cookie earnings fund local council programming for girls and allow girls to do incredible things of their own choosing,” said Clark. “Each box of cookies sold helps girls become leaders who will contribute to the betterment of our world.”

In recognition of the centennial, this year’s cookie sale will feature the inclusion of a new cookie – the Girl Scout S’mores cookie.

The commemorative treat, as well as the traditional favorites, will be available through pre-orders starting Dec. 26 and will be purchasable from booth sales beginning Feb. 5. Local cookie sales benefit Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee programs and troops. For more information on this year’s Girl Scout cookie program, visit gsmidtn.org/cookies.

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee serves more than 13,000 girls and 6,000 adult volunteers in 39 counties. It is a part of Girl Scouts of the USA, the world’s preeminent organization for girls, with a membership of more than 2.6 million girls and adults nationwide. GSUSA continues to strive to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. For more information on how to get involved in Girl Scouts, visit gsmidtn.org.