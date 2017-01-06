Lean In Lebanon to make its return

Lean In Lebanon started in 2013 with the idea to create a program to change 100 lives in the community annually in a positive way through the use of lifetime activities and fitness to encourage healthy weight loss.

The one-month program provides fitness and nutritional counseling in small groups by degreed personal trainers at Sports Village Fitness.

Over the years, thousands of pounds were lost and lives were changed.

Another 100 participants will have the opportunity to begin this year’s installment of Lean In Lebanon, starting with a kick-off rally Jan. 29 to help guide those who need a jumpstart to a longer, healthier and more fulfilling life. Those interested in participating may pick up an application in person at Sports Village Fitness at 1735 W. Main St. in Lebanon or download the application at sportsvillagefitness.com.

Some statistics for adults and children include:

• More than one-third of U.S. adults or 35.7 percent are obese.

• Obesity-related conditions include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer, some of the leading causes of preventable death.

• The estimated annual medical cost of obesity in the U.S. was $147 billion in 2008; the medical costs for people who are obese were $1,429 higher than those of normal weight.

• Childhood obesity has more than doubled in children and tripled in adolescents in the past 30 years.

• The percentage of children 6-11 years old in the United States who were obese increased from 7 percent in 1980 to nearly 18 percent in 2010. Similarly, the percentage of adolescents 12-19 years old who were obese increased from 5 percent to 18 percent the same period.

• In 2010, more than one third of children and adolescents were overweight or obese.