Burger Republic to open doors this week

Construction was completed Monday, and the restaurant will be open to the public Thursday.

Providence Station is Mt. Juliet’s first mixed-use development with about 45,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial office space with a modern urban design. Providence Station is expected to bring crowds to the Mt. Juliet area.

“We are thrilled to bring a great locally owned and operated neighborhood restaurant to Mt. Juliet,” said Ken Powers, founder and owner of CRS. “Burger Republic is a great example of the type of unique tenants we hope to attract through the Providence Station development.”

Burger Republic has a 4,000-square-feet corner storefront on the first-floor level of the first phase of Providence Station. This is the third location for Burger Republic, which was founded in Nashville and is only available in the Nashville area. The original, hometown concept is best known for its gourmet burgers, American craft beer selection and handspun milkshakes available spiked and non-alcoholic.

Other retail tenants in Providence Station include Three Dog Bakery and Bank of Tennessee. There is about 8,400 square feet of office space available to rent on the second floor, able to accommodate tenants from larger companies to single office units. The second phase of Providence Station will begin development in the fall.

Burger Republic was created to provide the best-tasting burgers and beverages at an affordable price. To make the perfect burger, Burger Republic starts with 100-percent fresh certified Angus beef that is hand-formed into a patty and cooked to order on a flattop grill to sear in the flavor. The beef is ground using a combination of cuts, brisket, chuck and short rib. Local and regional products play a key role in the line-up to further the “better burger” experience, such as Benton’s bacon and Charpier’s brioche buns.

For non-beef eaters, other sandwich possibilities include an all-natural ground turkey burger, an Ahi tuna burger, all-natural chicken breast fillet and a savory vegetarian patty made in-house with red beans. Burgers and sandwiches are paired with a hearty side. Selections include crisp tater tots, French fries, homemade chips and creamy mac and cheese topped with Benton’s bacon. Lighter options include mixed salad greens and vegetable of the day. Several entrée salads round out the menu.

Beverages receive special treatment at Burger Republic, which offers 30 rotating craft beers on tap from America’s best brewers, as well as more than 25 milkshakes – handspun in both spiked and non-alcoholic concoctions.

The first Burger Republic opened May 23, 2012 in the Lenox Village Town Center development, just off Nolensville Road in southern Davidson County. The second location opened Jan. 23, 2014 in the Pine Street Flats building in the Gulch area of downtown Nashville.

Burger Republic is the 2014 and 2015 winner of Nashville’s Battle of the Burger competition, earning a spot in at the World Food Championships. In 2014, Burger Republic placed fifth overall in the burger category of the WFC.

To learn more about Burger Republic, visit burgerrepublic.com.