Car dealership to open Wednesday in Mt. Juliet

The new facility boasts a 46,000-square-foot main campus that provides every modern convenience to customers, as well as a new service facility. In addition to a new waiting area, service customers will have the opportunity to be shuttled to and from Providence shopping and recreational areas while their vehicle is serviced.

The lot at the new location holds 700 vehicles, which featured new and pre-owned vehicles.

The current location in Lebanon will be transformed into Premier Budget Cars and Trucks with a large selection of pre-owned vehicles. The Lebanon service department will continue to provide low-cost service to customers in the Lebanon and Middle Tennessee area.

“Rockie Williams’ Premier Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram is the Original No Hassle dealership in Middle Tennessee, striving to provide the lowest price of any dealer in Tennessee,” Williams said. “The concept has helped the business grow by several hundred percent in the last six years. The dealership finished as one of the top-selling dealerships for Tennessee in 2016.”