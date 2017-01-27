Shaffer joins First Freedom Bank

“We are excited to have Katie join our customer service team at First Freedom. Her friendly personality, local ties to the community and eagerness to serve our customers will be an asset to our bank and our customers. Katie is a strong addition to our dedicated staff,” said Oakley.

Shaffer previously worked as an assistant manager with a finance company in Murfreesboro.

A native of Lebanon, she graduated from Lebanon High School in 2006. She and her family live in Lebanon.

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. A full-service community bank, First Freedom Bank offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties, and has about 70 employees. First Freedom Bank has assets in excess of $420 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders from Wilson and surrounding counties. First Freedom Bank is member of the Better Business Bureau, an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.