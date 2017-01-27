Wilson Bank and Trust employees set new high for United Way fundraising

“Although they are known for their community involvement in many different areas, we want to make sure the public is aware that Wilson Bank & Trust employees also give through payroll deduction to our local United Way,” said local United Way director of development and finance Jennifer Pitt. “Many Wilson Bank & Trust employees have also volunteered to serve as board members and allocations panelists over the years.”

“We can’t thank Wilson Bank & Trust and its employees enough,” said UWWUC president John McMillin. “They have been great partners through the years, and every dollar adds so much to this community. We have nearly 40 different partner programs, which we help support, along with a handful of programs, which we manage for our local communities that improve the quality of life for all Wilson County residents.”