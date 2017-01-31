Kiwanis holds 5th Monday Project

On Monday, the club collected donations that were requested for Winter Wish List. Various items such as blankets, coats, hats, gloves, towels, canned meats, toiletries and laundry supplies were brought in by club members to donate to The Wilson County Community Help Center, Mt. Juliet Help Center and Next Step Resource Center.

By assisting these non-profits the club is keeping In line with the Kiwanis credo, "Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers, dedicated to improving the world one child and community at a time."

Pictured with donated items are Kiwanis president Diana Cavender and club members Jay Bradshaw and Ken Clinard.