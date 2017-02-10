First Freedom Bank promotes Frank to mortgage specialist

In her new position, she is responsible for both new mortgage processing and originating. She will work with realtors and individuals on their home-loan needs.

“Nicole has been a valuable addition to our bank, and we are excited about her new opportunity with our mortgage team. She puts an emphasis on customer satisfaction and does so while working extremely well with her coworkers. We look forward to seeing her grow even more in her new position and are proud to have Nicole on our team,” said Owens.

Frank has worked with First Freedom since September 2015. She has more than seven years of banking experience, including with Wells Fargo and Quad City Bank & Trust in her home town of Andalusia, Ill. She was previously with the Bank of Nashville.

She and her husband live in Hermitage.

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. A full-service community bank, First Freedom Bank offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties and has about 70 employees. First Freedom Bank has assets in excess of $420 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders from Wilson and surrounding counties. First Freedom Bank is member of the Better Business Bureau, an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. FFB has earned the prestigious Five Star rating by Bauer Financial, an independent bank and credit union rating firm.