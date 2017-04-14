Hulse joins First Freedom Bank

“We are excited about the addition of Kim to our First Freedom Bank team and the experience she brings to our operations department,” said Bradshaw.

Hulse was previously employed with Novus, where she worked as an operations manager for 14 years. She is a 1992 Lebanon High School graduate.

A native of England, Kim later moved to Lebanon, where she lives with her husband, Randy, and her youngest son, Dustin. She is a member and Sunday school teacher at Hillcrest Baptist Church.

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. A full-service community bank, First Freedom Bank offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties and has about 70 employees. First Freedom Bank has assets in excess of $420 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders from Wilson and surrounding counties. First Freedom Bank is member of the Better Business Bureau, an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. First Freedom earned the Five Star rating by Bauer Financial, an independent bank and credit union rating firm.