SBA deadline for working capital loans approaching

“Businesses that suffered economic losses as a result of the disaster and want to apply for low-interest loans from the SBA are urged to do so before the May 2 deadline,” said Frank Skaggs, director of SBA Field Operations Center East.

Low-interest disaster loans are available in Stewart and Sumner counties and the adjacent counties of Benton, Davidson, Henry, Houston, Macon, Montgomery, Robertson, Trousdale and Wilson in Tennessee and Allen, Calloway, Christian, Simpson and Trigg counties in Kentucky.

Working capital disaster loans up to $2 million are available at 4 percent for small businesses, and 2.625 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years.

The loans are intended to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.

To be considered for this assistance, eligible entities need to apply by the deadline.

Survivors may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Businesses may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded atsba.gov/disaster.

Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is May 2.