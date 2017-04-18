Mile-Long Yard Sale set for Saturday

Both sides of Main Street through Watertown will be lined with a wide variety of vendors selling items, including antiques, flea market items, tools, collectables and food. There are at least 100 vendors, not including church organizations and private citizens.

This spring marks 30 years the city has held the event, according to organizer Jim Amero, owner of Jim’s Antiques. It is held twice per year.

“It’s another way to highlight Watertown,” Amero said. “You’ll find a little bit of everything.”

Previous Mile-Long Yard Sales have seen as many as 10,000-20,000 people attend. A mid-morning train is expected to drop off about 500-600 people, Amero said. At the drop-off site, there will be several vendors.

Amero said vendors take the event seriously, and although they are required to be set up by 7 a.m., many will be on-site well before that deadline.

“I’ll be up here on the square at 3 in the morning, and some of them will beat me there,” he said.

For any first-time attendees, Amero offered some advice.

“Get there early, find a decent parking spot,” he said.

Some churches have parking areas, and back roads are also good places to look, he said.

“We have a great following. We’ve gotten calls from Georgia to Illinois, everybody wants to know when it is. We think it’s going to be big again.”

All shops in town will be open, as well as local restaurants. There will be about 15-20 food vendors on site in addition to the restaurants.

The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call Amero at 615-237-7777 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit watertowntn.com.