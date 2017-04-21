First Freedom Bank promotes Johnson to assistant vice president

Johnson will continue to serve as deposit operations manager.

“Laura has done an outstanding job in our operations department. She has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote her to this important position,” said Bradshaw. “Her experience in taking a strategic vision and executing on that vision will strengthen First Freedom Bank’s position as an industry leader. Her leadership and technical knowledge will be instrumental in our commitment to excellent customer service.”

Before joining First Freedom Bank in March 2008, Johnson was employed with Academy Bank. Her 17 years of banking experience and knowledge is compounded by the several certifications and diplomas she earned prior to and during her employment with First Freedom. In 2007, she acquired the Accredited ACH Professional Certification from National Automatic Clearing House Association. In 2016, she received the Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist Advisory Board. In 2013, Johnson earned a general banking diploma and a bank operations diploma from the American Bankers Association.

Johnson was born and raised in Mt. Juliet and currently lives in Lebanon with her husband, Jeremy, and daughter, Kaylee.

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. A full-service community bank, First Freedom Bank offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties and has about 70 employees. First Freedom Bank has assets in excess of $420 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders from Wilson and surrounding counties. First Freedom Bank is member of the Better Business Bureau, an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. FFB earned the Five Star rating by Bauer Financial, an independent bank and credit union rating firm.