New, remodeled businesses come to north Mt. Juliet

Lineberry was part of the beatifying of the northern part of Mt. Juliet, including renovations to current buildings and bringing in new businesses.

A new building with a Dollar Tree and NAPA Auto Parts will go in the area in north Mt. Juliet where a fire destroyed a shopping center last year next to O’Reilly Auto Parts on Lebanon Road.

Also in north Mt. Juliet, the building that houses For Social Graces, a training center for dogs and their owners, was recently renovated.

In 2016, Lineberry Properties brought Starbucks and Krystal to the north end of of the city. Directly across the street from these two new businesses, Mark Lineberry is in the final stages of renovating another building, which will house four businesses, Memories Consignment, Elegant Diamonds, Affordable Home Services and Resha’s School of Dance.

Locals might know this building as the Staggs Pharmacy building, a family business at the location from 1971-96.

Memories Consignment has been in the building for several years, and Elegant Diamonds has been there since 2014.

In a few weeks, Affordable Home Services will open. It offers home improvement and remodeling services, from design to the necessary products, custom builds, painting and installation.

Resha’s School of Dance is in the basement, with access toward the back of the building. The studio has been in Mt. Juliet for nine years, but this will be a new location. The studio will be expanded, utilizing the entire basement area of the building.

Directly behind the main building was an old storage shed that was completely renovated and will be home to a veterinary clinic, Affordable Veterinary Care.

The clinic is owned and operated by Betsy Wesson, a veteran in the veterinary business. She saw a need in the north Mt. Juliet area to help pet owners with immediate care. The plan is to eventually open 24 hours per day and serve as an emergency clinic.

Nearby and now celebrating the grand opening is the newest Verizon store. Lineberry Properties bought the former Car Quest building and remodeled, restored and leased it to Verizon.