Groundbreaking set for My Place hotel

The groundbreaking ceremony for the My Place hotel will take place May 16 at 2 p.m. The new four-story, 63-room hotel will be at 1004 Cumberland Center Blvd. off Interstate 40 at exit 238.

The hotel is owned by MP Lebanon, LLC, and operated by Legacy Management, LLC. MP Lebanon representative Eric Myers said My Place presents a great concept that fills an underserved niche in the hotel business right now, making it a great for the community of Lebanon.

“Newly constructed economy extended stay hotels are hard to find,” Myers said. “That’s why we think a My Place Hotel is perfect for a busy interstate and construction market like Lebanon. Couple that with easy access to Nashville, and a My Place Hotel was the logical decision.”

All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price including nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extended-stay guest room will feature a kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave and a full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly and will also include on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high-speed internet service and a 24-hour My Store in the hotel lobby, stocked with an array of supplies for the guests’ convenience. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy a new breakfast in bed option for a minimal cost.

My Place Hotels of America is persistently advancing in its campaign for U.S. expansion of the recently launched franchise system. The chain currently has 28 hotels open and operating with a near-term pipeline of more than 18 additional hotels and midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotels to follow, planned in more than a dozen states.