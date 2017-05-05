Marger appointed CEO of TriStar Summit Medical Center

Marger currently serves as chief operating officer of sister facility TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

As CEO of TriStar Summit, Marger will be responsible for operations at the 200-bed hospital and related care areas serving communities in and around Hermitage.

“Brian has a demonstrated commitment to leadership, a culture of engagement and expanding access to quality patient care,” said Heather J. Rohan, FACHE, president of HCA’s TriStar Health. “I am confident that he will continue to build on the legacy and commitment of providing superior patient care and service the staff and physicians have built at TriStar Summit Medical Center.”

A 14-year HCA veteran, Marger joined TriStar Centennial as COO in 2014. As a member of the senior leadership team, Marger played an integral role in expansion of cardiac surgery, orthopedic joint replacement and oncology programs, including establishing a pediatric oncology program. He also oversaw an emergency room expansion and managed the certificate of need Tower expansion project to increase operating suites and patient bed capacity. Prior to his current role, Marger served as vice president of operations of Sarah Cannon, the global cancer institute of HCA, where he facilitated market Cancer Governance Boards and oversaw the radiation oncology program. Additional experience includes as COO of Osceola Regional Medical Center, an HCA affiliate in Kissimmee, Fla., and as assistant vice president of HCA’s Strategic Resource Group.

Active in the local community, Marger currently serves as a board member for Alive Hospice, as well as Gilda’s Club Nashville, where he recently completed his term as board president.

Marger holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Duke University in Durham, N.C. and a master’s degree in business administration degree with a focus on finance and health care from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management in Nashville. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and currently serves as a committee member of the programs, products and services committee.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join the TriStar Summit team and work with the physicians, staff and board members to continue serving patients in the growing local community,” said Marger.

Marger will replace Jeff Whitehorn, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Celebrating 20 years of providing quality health care to Davidson, Wilson and surrounding counties, TriStar Summit is a 200-bed comprehensive facility that offers a full array of acute care services, including cardiology, emergency, oncology, orthopedics/spine, rehabilitation and women’s services. As an accredited chest pain center with PCI and a primary stroke center, TriStar Summit is a leading provider of emergency heart and stroke care. There are more than 300 board-certified physicians representing more than 36 specialties on staff, many of whom have offices located on TriStar Summit’s campus. For more information, visit tristarhealth.com.