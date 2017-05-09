Marketplace at the Mill attracts local vendors

Taking a walk around Marketplace upstairs at the Mill shows the unique creativity of the Wilson County area, as many of the 16 vendors sell ‘upcycled’ and refurbished products with country flair. Light streaming in from open windows adds a natural feel to the space.

The variety of items includes things like a drawer made into shelves, a chandelier made from a baby bed frame, a clock made out of the top of a wire spool, vintage aprons and pillows, handmade woodwork with hand-painted designs, a variety of boutique clothing, a sign maker and various other products.

Vendors are anyone from artists to designers to a mother-daughter-grandfather trio.

Early’s Honey Stand also makes an appearance with local honey, as well as some from Florida. The stand also offers cornmeal, flour, grits, jams, and Goo-Goo Clusters.

All of the vendors are local to Wilson County, including Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, as well as other places across the county.

Marketplace owner Deana Tribble said she is also preparing a space for classes, meetings and general hangouts. Tribble is planning classes like painting, basket weaving and 3D flowers.

“Just a place for people to come hang out, just relax and have fun,” Tribble said.

Marketplace opened in the Mill in March and since the grand opening has increased sales by 30 percent each month.

“We’re just wanting all the people in Lebanon to love us and come out and see us,” Tribble said.

For more information about classes or other things at Marketplace, call the store at 615-830-6741.