Three employers to hold job fair Tuesday

Employers will include Sherwin-Williams, Wise Staffing and the Nashville Airport Hotel. Openings will include assembly, sales, lobby attendant, night auditor and other positions.

Representatives from the companies will be on site, and interviews are possible, so jobseekers should dress appropriately. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo identification and their Social Security card or birth certificate.

The Goodwill Career Solutions Center in Mt. Juliet currently holds job fairs on the third Tuesday of each month. For more information on job fairs and job training, call 615-288-2389 or visit giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.

For nearly 60 years Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. In 2016, Goodwill served more than 44,000 people in Middle and West Tennessee and placed more than 18,000 people in jobs. For more information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers, visit giveit2goodwill.org or call 800-545-9231.