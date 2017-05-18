Parks promotes Shehane to managing broker

Shehane is a small business owner and realtor in Middle Tennessee since 1986 and a realtor at Parks since 2002.

He recently took on a new role as managing broker of the Lebanon office with experience in residential, farm and commercial real estate, as well as auctions.

Shehane began his career as a realtor so he could “help people realize the opportunity of homeownership.” He said he’s strived throughout his career to give his clients the most stress-free transaction possible.

Shehane lives in Carthage with his wife, Shelby. He has a son, two stepchildren, six grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

