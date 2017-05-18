U-Haul trucks find home at Suggs Creek Market

Suggs Creek Market at 4429 Stewarts Ferry Pike will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 615-444-2499 or visiting uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Mount-Juliet-TN-37122/043420.

Suggs Creek Market owner Pravin Patel teamed with U-Haul to better meet the demands of Wilson County.

U-Haul and Suggs Creek Market are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.