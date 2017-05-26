Genesco reports results from first quarter 2018

The 2018 first quarter results reflect a pretax asset impairment charge of $100,000, or 1 cent per diluted share after tax. The 2017 first quarter results reflect pretax items of $3.6 million, or 12 cents per share after tax, including $3.4 million of asset impairment charges and $200,000 in other legal matters.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.1 million, or 6 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, compared to earnings from continuing operations of $13 million, or 62 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2018 decreased 0.8 percent to $643 million from $649 million in the first quarter of 2017. Consolidated first quarter 2018 comparable sales, including same store sales and comparable e-commerce and catalog sales, decreased 1 percent, with a 5 percent decrease in the Journeys

Group, a 1 percent increase in the Lids Sports Group, a 10 percent increase in the Schuh Group and a 3 percent decrease in the Johnston & Murphy Group. Comparable sales for the company included a 4 percent decrease in same store sales and a 28 percent increase in direct sales.

“Our first quarter performance reflects a number of challenges, many of which were expected, early in the new fiscal year,” said Robert J. Dennis, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Genesco. “Consolidated comparable sales were pressured by weak store traffic in our U.S. businesses, which we believe was due in part to federal income tax refund delays and by the impact from the significant fashion rotation at Journeys. This was partially offset by very strong growth in digital channel sales. The combination of a 1 percent comp decline, expense deleverage on lower sales, gross margin headwinds at Journeys and Lids, that were especially pronounced in the first quarter, and increased marketing and digital investment resulted in earnings substantially lower than last year and a little below our internal forecasts.

Genesco Inc., a Lebanon-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel and accessories in more than 2,750 retail stores and leased departments throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Germany.