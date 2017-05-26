Penn Station East Coast Subs raises $5K to help MDA

“We’re proud to partner with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help raise money to fight these horrible diseases,” said Marcus Queen, owner of the participating Penn Station restaurants.

From Feb. 15 through March 31, Penn Station locations participated in the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program in which customers and associates bought MDA Shamrocks at checkout for a $1, $5 or a larger contribution. Each shamrock was signed by the customer and prominently displayed in each store, symbolizing strength, independence and life for MDA families in the community.

Penn Station finished out its fundraising efforts with an MDA percentage of sales night in May that pushed it past its $5,000 goal. This is Penn Station’s first year to partner with MDA, and it plans to partner for a second time in the fall to continue the efforts in fighting muscle disease.