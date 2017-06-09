Wilson Bank & Trust donation to Habitat for Humanity kicks off giving campaign

The branch staff will also contribute volunteer hours to the organization this year as part of a special giving campaign to celebrate Wilson Bank & Trust’s 30th anniversary. As part of the ’30 x 30 x 30’ program, 30 bank branches and department groups are contributing a combined $30,000 and 900 volunteer hours to 30 different Middle Tennessee charities in 2017.

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is one of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.