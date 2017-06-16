Two Lebanon women recognized, share their success stories at Plexus Worldwide’s National Convention

Leath, who has achieved the top possible ranking within the company as a diamond ambassador and Allen, who has achieved a top ranking as an emerald ambassador, shared tips and personal experiences to the crowd to help them grow their home-based businesses and achieve their personal goals for success.

Plexus Worldwide is a leading direct-selling health, wellness and weight management company focused on health and happiness.

The convention is designed to inspire, educate and energize ambassadors through training sessions, collaboration and keynotes that help participants grow financially and personally.

Since its inception, Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Plexus Worldwide has helped people transform their lives with science-based health and wellness products and home-based entrepreneurial opportunities. Plexus was featured on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies and was named the 39th largest direct-selling company in the world in 2017, according to Direct Selling News.