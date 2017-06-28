Aldi plans grand reopening Monday

Thanks to input from customers, store officials said the Lebanon store presents a new look, offering a modern and convenient shopping experience. Customers will notice a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections and more room for customers’ favorite products. The grocery store will also feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

“Whether you’re a current Aldi customer or you haven’t stopped by your local Aldi lately, we invite you to come experience the new Aldi look and see how we’ve expanded our fresh offerings while staying true to our everyday low prices,” said Troy Marshall, Mt. Juliet division vice president for Aldi. “Customers will recognize our easy-to-shop environment featuring a new modern design and more room for their favorite products.”

The Lebanon store is part of an aggressive $1.6 billion investment plan Aldi recently announced. More than 1,300 Aldi stores will be remodeled and expanded across the nation by 2020.

In the last few years, Aldi added a number of new product lines, including a growing organic selection, USDA Choice meats, a liveGfree gluten-free product line, a SimplyNature line of products free from more than 125 artificial ingredients and preservatives and the Never Any! line of meats free from antibiotics, added hormones and animal by-products. Aldi also carries a full line of baby products, Little Journey, which offers customers award-winning diapers, wipes, training pants, formula, organic food and snacks.

All Aldi-exclusive brand food products are free of added MSG, certified synthetic colors and partially hydrogenated oils. More than 90 percent of the products available are under Aldi-exclusive brands.

Aldi officials said they ensures its exclusive brands meet or exceed the national brands on taste and quality by conducting rigorous testing on all products. Aldi stands behind this quality with a double guarantee. If for any reason a customer doesn’t like an ALDI exclusive brand food, Aldi will give them their money back and replace the product.

To celebrate the reopening of the Lebanon store, Aldi will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at 8:45 a.m. The public is invited to attend. Following the ceremony, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, each containing Aldi gift cards of various amounts. Customers can also tour the store and enter an on-site sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.

Aldi saves customers money by cutting overhead costs through smart practices such as an innovative cart system. Aldi shoppers insert a quarter to release a cart from the corral and receive the quarter back upon the cart’s return.

The remodeled Lebanon location will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Aldi accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.