Two new businesses pop up in Mt. Juliet

For Social Graces and Universal Supply Co. are two of the newer business in north Mt. Juliet on Lebanon Road.

Previously operating in the back of Tractor Supply Co., For Social Graces was at 12007 Lebanon Road for a little more than a year. Owner Chelle Ziegler is a certified professional dog trainer and earned a certification in canine first aid and CGC evaluator.

The business was a hit among Mt. Juliet pet owners. Ziegler said they mainly serve working dog parents who need a way to exercise and mentally stimulate their pups in a safe and controlled area while they are at work or taking care of other things.

It’s not just a doggy daycare. For Social Graces is for people who seek guidance in raising their dog or have issues that need addressing. The importance of having good manners starts immediately for the dog in today’s society, according to Ziegler. It also offers self bathing in stainless tubs. This offers people an easy way to get their dog clean and dry and leave the mess behind.

Ziegler said her business is set apart by customer service.

“We hold ourselves to a high level of excellent customer service and care for the dogs,” Ziegler said. “The dogs are never left unsupervised, and we train our employees to know dog behavior and communications so that we can separate and integrate them safely.”

Mt. Juliet was chosen for her business because of the need of this type of service in the community, the high traffic volume and the building and property available with Lineberry Properties. Ziegler said she loves Mt. Juliet is so dog friendly.

“I love seeing the upgrades going on in North Mt. Juliet,” most of which are Lineberry Properties,” she said.

To make an appointment with For Social Graces, visit forsocialgraces.com or call 615-939-5757.

Universal Supply Co. is the newest business in Mt. Juliet. It recently had its grand opening June 23. Located next door to For Social Graces at 11969 Lebanon Road, it’s a heating and air conditioning unit distributorship and offers services and units to business and homeowners.

Universal Supply Co. has a variety of heating and cooling units, condensate, air ducts, thermostats and more. It offers materials dedicated specifically to the HVAC business. Universal Supply has an extensive inventory of heating and cooling equipment from brands specific to the region.

Richard Walters, owner of USC, said their service sets them apart from any other similar business.

“We have a complete team that offers great service and dedication,” Walters said. “Our people really go a step above and beyond. Our clients are not just a number. Our people really care about what they do and what they are putting out there.”

Walters chose the location for his business because he saw a need for the type of service in the community. He has lived in the area for four years and said he loves the people of Mt. Juliet. He said he enjoys the fact that Mt. Juliet is a quaint town right on the outskirts of the larger Nashville. The way Mt. Juliet is revitalizing the older structures in the north part of the city is impressive to Walters. He has seen cities just bring in new business to one part of town and build new, leaving the old to sit empty.

Find Universal Supply Co. by calling 615-288-4845, visiting its Facebook page or via email at ethan.moss@universalsupplyco.net.

Mark Lineberry with Lineberry Properties said he is proud to be a part of revitalizing the north end of Mt. Juliet. He grew up in Mt. Juliet and has seen the city transform through different stages.

“Change is inevitable, and we must embrace it,” Lineberry said. “If we want to be relevant to today’s resident and give them a place they want to live, work and shop, we must change.” As Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, says, “What we need to do is always lean into the future; when the world changes around you and when it changes against you – what used to be a tail wind is now a head wind – you have to lean into that and figure out what to do because complaining isn’t a strategy.”