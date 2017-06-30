Jasper promoted to head of retail banking at Wilson Bank & Trust

Jasper, a senior vice president, served as a regional president at the bank since 2011. In his new role, he will oversee areas of the bank related to product development, customer experience, service delivery systems, marketing, sales and training.

“Scott has been a key part of our success in the Lebanon area for many years, and his dedication to the bank is second to none,” said executive vice president John McDearman. “We are excited about the ways his leadership in this expanded role will help us keep making banking better for our customers.”

Jasper joined Wilson Bank & Trust in 1997 as a collections officer and was promoted to supervisor of the collections department in 1999. He also served as a loan officer and main office branch manager before becoming a regional president. He has a diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and is also a graduate of the Southeastern School of Consumer Credit; the Southeastern School of Banking; the Southeastern Schools of Commercial Lending and Advanced Commercial Lending; and the Tennessee Bankers Leadership Academy.

In the community, Jasper is a member of the board of directors for Sherry’s Run and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, where he was chairman in 2016. He also serves as an adult Sunday school teacher at West Haven Baptist Church.

Jasper is a native of Somerset, Ky. He and wife, Denise, live in Lebanon with their two sons, Kaleb and Cameron.

Jasper may be reached at 615-443-6630 or sjasper@wilsonbank.com.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online and mobile banking services.