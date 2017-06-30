Local financial advisor named to InvestmentNews 40 under 40

Veltenaar was one of only two people from Tennessee to make the list. He was recognized for his accomplishments, contributions, leadership and promise in the financial planning industry.

Acumen Wealth Advisors has experienced growth under Veltenaar’s leadership, particularly in the past three years, as he focused on fiduciary client investment management. Veltenaar has several clients in Wilson County, though his business is based in East Tennessee.

“We set out to create an unparalleled client experience with a passionate team truly caring about making an impact in people’s lives,” Veltenaar said. “Our expansion is a reflection of our team’s relentless pursuit to embody a culture that realizes the success of our organization is derived from the success of our clients. I am honored to accept this recognition on behalf of my dedicated team at Acumen.”

Veltenaar is featured with the other 39 people chosen for 40 under 40 in the June 19 issue of InvestmentNews.

“Given the passion, dedication and innovative spirit that are hallmarks of the U.S. financial advice industry, it’s not surprising we received more than 800 nominations when we put out our call for this year’s class of 40 under 40,” said Frederick P. Gabriel Jr., editor of InvestmentNews. “Whittling those nominations down to just 40 honorees was tough. But, after reading our honorees’ stories, I have no doubt that InvestmentNews readers will feel as inspired and hopeful for the future of the industry as we do.”

Veltenaar said he was inspired to pursue a career in financial planning after financial troubles his mother experienced when he was a child.

Veltenaar received a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He is also a certified financial planner.