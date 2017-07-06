Economic group talks new projects

G.C. Hixson, Wilson County JECDB executive director, said the group had a busy June with several meetings, appointments and events, including RECon, the annual global conference sponsored by the International Council of Shopping Centers.

The group used the four-day event to attract retailers, shopping center owners and developers to Wilson County. Each city leaders also held meetings to attract retail to their respective cities.

Hixson and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto also met with Panattonni Development representatives last month to discuss potential assistance and incentives for the Nashville Superspeedway property.

Panattoni, an international commercial real estate development company that specializes in industrial, office and build-to-suit projects, bought the Superspeedway last year from Dover Motorsports for $27.5 million.

Panattoni has not announced its plans for the land or Superspeedway, which opened in 2001 and held four major races a year during its peak, including two NASCAR Nationwide Series races and two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.

Hixson also highlighted several new and current projects in the area.

New projects were codenamed Renaissance, Blue Wave and Palm.

Project Renaissance features an Asian-based solar corporation that desires a location to build a 450,000-square-foot “solar cell” manufacturing operation. The group prefers 25-40 acres on rail, but would consider other alternatives.

The project has a $180 million investment estimate and employment demand of 1,100 positions.

Project Blue Wave would be a $30 million investment on a 325-person consumer products manufacturing facility that requires 25-50 acres. A critical component for the project is accessibility of subsurface water to be purified by the company and then used in the manufacturing process.

Project Palm features a Japanese client that seeks to build an additional tier-one manufacturing facility. The company requires maximum “industrial setting” of 30 acres with “shovel-ready” sites preferred. Phase one of Project Palm would include construction of a 150,000-square-foot facility.

Representatives for Project Instrument will revisit three Wilson County sites next week. Project Instrument features an international music company that seeks to build a 100,000-120,000-square-foot center that would serve as its U.S. headquarters, showroom, customer service center and distribution facility.

The JECDB is also finalizing PILOT documents for Project Source.

The project features a global manufacturer and distributor of medical products and devices. A site in Beckwith Farms Development off Interstate 40 in Mt. Juliet is under final consideration.

The company would build a 260,000-square-feet specialized e-commerce and distribution service center.

The project would require an investment of $18.5 million in real and $1.5 million in personal property values. The first phase of employment would require 30 employees with pay that would average more than $32,603 per year.