Legacy Gentiva renamed Kindred at Home

The management, ownership and staff have not changed. Officials said the group has served the area many years and we will continue to strive to provide the quality care residents deserve and expect.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc., a top-90 private employer in the United States, is a Fortune 500 health care services company based in Louisville, Ky. with annual revenues of about $7.2 billion. At Dec. 31, Kindred, through its subsidiaries, had about 100,100 employees that provide health care services in 2,654 locations in 46 states, including 82 long-term acute care hospitals, 19 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 91 nursing centers, 17 sub-acute units, 635 Kindred at Home home health, hospice and non-medical home care sites of service, 102 inpatient rehabilitation units and contract rehabilitation service businesses, which served 1,708 non-affiliated sites of service.

