Vance promoted to regional president at Wilson Bank & Trust

Vance was named senior vice president of mortgage operations at Wilson Bank & Trust in 2014, and began supervising the bank’s secondary market mortgage services when she was named manager of the mortgage center in 2007. Since joining Wilson Bank & Trust in 1998, her roles have also included assistant mortgage manager, mortgage loan officer and mortgage loan processor. Vance began her career in financial services in 1996.

“Throughout her career, Amelia has excelled and shown great leadership in an area that’s critical to the success of our bank,” said executive vice president John McDearman. “We are excited about the impact she’ll have on the branch teams in the heart of our service area.”

A native of Warren County, Vance is a graduate of Cumberland University, Louisiana State University’s Graduate School of Banking and the Southeastern School of Banking. She has volunteered with a number of community organizations, including Sherry’s Run, Lebanon Rotary Baseball, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and Habitat for Humanity. She has also chaired committees as a member of the Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors and was active with the children’s ministry at Lebanon First United Methodist Church. Vance and her husband live in Lebanon with their three sons.

Vance may be reached at 615-443-6508, by email at avance@wilsonbank.com or at the Wilson Bank & Trust main office at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

