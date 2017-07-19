Alive Hospice to open new Lebanon office

Alive, which has provided care in Wilson County for many years, is opening the new office to place its hospice home care team closer to patients and families in Wilson County. Alive’s Lebanon location will also offer grief counseling for adults and children beginning the week of Aug. 7, which will eliminate a commute to and from Nashville, and community-oriented education programs about the end of life, grief and advance care planning.

The community is invited to meet Alive leaders and team members, learn more about Alive Hospice and enjoy refreshments at the Aug. 4 event. Joining in the celebration will be public officials, Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce officials, Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce officials and Tennessee Christian Chamber of Commerce officials, as well as health care providers, neighbors and the community at large.

To RSVP, visit alivehospice.org/wilson or call 615-346-8418.

The event also kicks off Alive’s monthly lunch-and-learn series in Lebanon with educational programs offered the first Friday of each month unless otherwise noted. Experts will speak on a variety of topics of interest to the general public, as well as professionals.

Upcoming lunch-and-learn programs at Alive’s Lebanon office will include grief and loss Sept. 1, advance care planning in seven steps Oct. 6 and hospice 101 Dec. 7. Each of the meetings will be from noon until 1 p.m.

For a complete list of educational events offered by Alive Hospice in Lebanon and other locations and to RSVP for upcoming programs, visit alivehospice.org/learn.

Alive Hospice is a charitable nonprofit that provides compassionate care for people with life-limiting illnesses, support for their families, grief counseling for adults and children and community education about the end of life.