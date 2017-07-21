A multi-million dollar producer, Briggs will serve the residential real estate needs of buyers and sellers in and around Wilson, Rutherford and Davidson counties. She specializes in residential real estate, first-time homebuyers, relocations and empty nesters.

Prior to joining Crye-Leike, Briggs was affiliated with Shorewest Realtors in Wisconsin, where she consistently generated more than $5 million in real estate sales volume.

As a realtor, Briggs is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Tennessee Association of Realtors and the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors. She has attained several real estate certifications, including the broker price opinion resource designation where she excels in the real estate valuation process and is also a LeadingRE relocation specialist, specializing in helping those relocating to the area.

CryeLeike Real Estate Services, the nation’s fifth-largest independent residential real estate brokerage firm, is the largest in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and the midSouth. Its Smyrna branch office is one of 18 branch and franchise offices in Middle Tennessee available to serve buyers and sellers with their real estate needs.

For further information about real estate in and around Smyrna, visit CryeLeike’s Smyrna branch office at 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy. or cryeleike.com. Briggs may be reached at 262-206-6082 or pamela.briggs@crye-leike.com.