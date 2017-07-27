Sales tax holiday starts Friday, ends Sunday

“Our annual sales tax holiday is another way we are helping the industrious men and women of our community to meet their family’s needs and also save more of their hard-earned money,” said Lynn. “This event also supports our local businesses and sparks the economy right here in Wilson County.”

The state’s annual tax-free weekend is set for July 28-30. The Tennessee General Assembly established the holiday in 2006 and was held every year since. Tax-free purchases include clothing valued at $100 or less, school supplies $100 or less and computers priced at $1,500 or less.

“I have worked very closely with state Rep. Lynn and Rep. Pody during their time as a member of the Tennessee General Assembly to lower taxes for our hardworking Tennesseans,” said House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville. “We encourage the citizens of our state to utilize this holiday weekend to make purchases that will not only prepare their children to go back to school but also save them money.”

In the last several years, the Republican-led House reduced state tax rates by several hundred million dollars, including cuts to the tax on groceries, reducing taxes on Tennessee’s manufacturers to promote economic growth, reductions to the Hall Tax that disproportionally affects seniors living on a fixed income, as well as repealing the state gift tax and death tax. During the 2017 legislative session, lawmakers also fought to decrease the amount of property tax owed by veterans, the disabled and the elderly.

“The cost of school supplies can truly restrict a family’s budget,” Pody said. “It is my hope that this opportunity will give our families a little more financial flexibility moving forward.”

For more information about the state’s tax-free holiday, visit tn.gov/revenue/article/sales-tax-holiday.

Lynn serves as a member of the House Consumer and Human Committee, Finance Ways and Means Committee, Fiscal Review Committee, and she serves as chairman of the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee. She represents House District 57, which includes part of Wilson County.

Pody serves as vice chairman of the House Consumer and Human Resources Committee. He is also a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee and House Insurance and Banking Committee. He represents House District 46, which includes all of Cannon and part of Wilson and DeKalb counties.