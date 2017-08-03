Economic group talks Superspeedway

G.C. Hixson, Wilson County JECDB director, said he and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto continue to hold meetings with Panattoni Development representatives about the property.

Hixson also highlighted Project Runway, which involves a Nashville developer that submitted a proposal for a project that would require a minimum of 150 acres. The project would serve clients expanding southeastern ground markets.

Hixson said other options have surfaced for the former NASCAR venue, and he expects something to happen for the property.

“It appears to be moving forward, and I think that’s a good move,” Hixson said.

Panattoni, an international commercial real estate development company that specializes in industrial, office and build-to-suit projects, bought the Superspeedway last year from Dover Motorsports for $27.5 million.

Panattoni has not announced its plans for the land or Superspeedway, which opened in 2001 and held four major races a year during its peak, including two NASCAR Nationwide Series races and two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.

Hixson also gave an update on the group’s stakeholder survey, which he said is still in development.

Hixson said the goal of the survey, which will be 20-35 or more questions, is to foster an open communication among the governing bodies in the county concerned with economic development.

The group will create the survey, which addresses present operations, programs and the agency’s purpose. Hixson said the survey would be distributed to municipalities and county leaders, along with other economic development stakeholders.

The group will then organize survey results and general comments into a working document it will share with the various groups during work sessions. The results from the survey will be combined with feedback during work sessions to create a summary document that could serve as a blueprint for an updated strategic plan for the group.