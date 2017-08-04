Award-winning fixed operations manager joins Wilson County Chevrolet Buick GMC

Keckler oversees all aspects of the dealership’s award-winning service and parts departments.

“Darryl is a veteran of providing excellent customer service in addition to outstanding service for your vehicle. His experience includes operations of service repairs, parts management and customer relations,” said Bone. “Our goal is to always provide the best service for our customers. We are delighted to have Darryl as part of the Wilson County Motors family.”

Keckler was most recently service director at Andrews Cadillac in Brentwood. Previously, he was service director at Earl Dunn Pontiac Buick GMC. With 29 years of experience, he is a 12-time Cadillac Mark of Excellence winner and a nine-time Pontiac Mark of Excellence winner. He was recognized for excellence by both General Motors and Cadillac.

A resident of Mt. Juliet, Keckler is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Formerly an NFL and Arena Football League referee, he currently serves as a referee for TSSAA high school games and for small Mid-South Conference colleges. He and his wife of 40 years have two grown sons and five grandchildren.

“Our dealerships have always been known for outstanding customer care, and each day we strive to improve on the day before. Darryl’s expertise and commitment will guide our service and parts operations to new heights,” Bone said.

Family owned since 1927, Wilson County Motors is a leading Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealership in Tennessee. Located at 903 Hartman Drive in Lebanon, the dealership was consistently voted “Best in Wilson County” by readers of The Lebanon Democrat and Mt. Juliet News. The dealership also received the prestigious American Business Ethics Award in 2004 and the 2016 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Outstanding Business Ethics. For more information, visit wilsoncountymotors.com.