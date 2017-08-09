Joy Clinic completes first public spay and neuter surgeries

The Joy Clinic is a 2,500-square-foot spay and neuter clinic located on Jim Draper Boulevard behind Pro Bowl West.

This was the first time that the clinic had performed spay and neuter surgery on animals owned by members of the community rather than shelter animals.

While construction of the clinic was going on, animals were put on a wait list. Now that it is complete, a representative of the clinic will be reaching out to the people on the wait list to get them scheduled as quickly as possible.

The Joy Clinic will be holding an open house Sept. 23 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. where community members will have the chance to tour the new facility.

For more information on New Leash on Life and the Joy Clinic, visit their website at newleashonline.org