Foster promoted to lead consumer lending division at Wilson Bank & Trust

Foster was a senior vice president in the lending department at the bank since 2011. In his new role, he will oversee all operations related to in-house mortgages, construction loans, consumer installment loans and credit cards.

“Consumer loans have always been a cornerstone of our bank, and with John’s leadership, team-first approach and work ethic, we’ll continue to do a great job meeting and exceeding our customers’ needs in that area,” said executive vice president John McDearman. “We look forward to all we’ll accomplish as John focuses on this specific area of lending.”

Upon joining Wilson Bank & Trust in 1998, Foster was quickly promoted to assistant manager at the Gladeville office and was named branch manager there in 2008. He moved to the main office as a lender in 2011 and joined the senior management team in 2013. A Mt. Juliet High School graduate, Foster attended Middle Tennessee State University and has earned a banking diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

In the community, Foster serves as the chairman of the Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a board member with United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. He is a member of Gladeville Baptist Church. He and his wife, Casey, live in Gladeville with their two daughters, Ashley and Karli.

Foster may be reached at 615-547-5648 or jfoster@wilsonbank.com.

