TriStar Summit Medical Center announces new board chairman

Bryant was nominated and voted board chairman at the June board meeting. Bryant previously served in other leadership positions at TriStar Summit, including chief of surgery.

Bryant is an otolaryngologist, who has held active privileges at TriStar Summit since 1998. He graduated medical school from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, where he completed his residency in general surgery, as well as in the department of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery. Bryant continues to see patients at his practice, Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee at 3901 Central Pike, Suite 351, in Hermitage.

TriStar Summit Medical Center offers a full array of acute care services, including emergency care, general surgery, cardiology, obstetrics, orthopaedics, intensive care, physical medicine, neurology, outpatient diagnostic services, an Ortho Spine Center and cancer care. Designated as one of only two hospitals in Tennessee as a Pathway to Excellence organization by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

TriStar Summit is a national leader in providing quality health care, recently awarded the prestigious recognition from the American Diabetes Association for its diabetes education program, as well as being awarded the designation of full chest pain center with primary PCI accreditation from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care. TriStar Summit Medical Center is at 5655 Frist Blvd. in Hermitage. For more information about the services offered and health plans accepted by TriStar Summit, call TriStar MedLine at 615-342-1919 or visit tristarsummit.com.