New BioLife Shire center opens in Mt. Juliet

A subsidiary of Shire, BioLife Shire is an industry leader in operating high-quality plasma donation centers throughout the U.S. The plasma collected at BioLife is processed into a variety of life-saving therapeutics, including treatment for patients with hemophilia and immune disorders and for use as blood volume replacement and tissue sealing.

“BioLife Shire is pleased to add a BioLife center to the Mt. Juliet community, and we appreciate the support of residents who donate their plasma that is used in life-saving therapies for patients,” said Mary Gideon, center manager.

An open house was held Aug. 9 at the new center’s site. The new facility is about 15,000 square feet and features a free supervised playroom, along with free wireless internet. BioLife will employ between 30-60 employees at the new location.

Plasma is the yellow liquid portion of whole blood that can be easily replaced by the body. It makes up about 55 percent of whole blood and consists primarily of water and proteins that help the body control bleeding and infection. A donor’s blood is collected into an automated device that separates the plasma from the other whole blood components, including red and white blood cells and platelets.

While the plasma is collected, the other blood components are pumped into a reservoir and then later returned to the donor. Each donation procedure uses sterile and disposable collection materials. The body quickly replaces the plasma removed during the donation process. Therefore, healthy individuals can donate as often as twice in a seven-day period, with at least one day between donations.

To help protect the safety of the donor and the recipients of the therapies processed from their plasma, prospective donors must first pass a medical examination and complete a medical history survey. Donors are compensated for their time and commitment to the program. For more information on the donation process and to find additional centers, visit biolifeplasma.com.