Wilson Bank & Trust opens its first downtown Nashville location

The West End office at 2930 West End Ave., opened for business Thursday and will celebrate the milestone with a ribbon cutting Tuesday at 2 p.m.

“I can think of no better way to mark our 30th anniversary than by opening a location on West End Avenue in downtown Nashville,” said president and CEO Randall Clemons. “For three decades, Wilson Bank & Trust has built lasting relationships in communities throughout Middle Tennessee by treating our customers as family. We feel that no matter where a person lives – on a rural farm or in an urban apartment – they deserve and desire that same personalized treatment. It is exciting for us to bring our successful approach to banking to metro Nashville.”

The West End office will mark Wilson Bank & Trust’s 27th full-service location in Middle Tennessee. The bank began operations in Lebanon in 1987 and now operates in eight Middle Tennessee counties with more than 105,000 customers.

The new location will be part of the bank’s west region. Veteran banker John Goodman, who has overseen the bank’s commercial growth in Davidson County for many years, heads the west region.

Doug Gold, who has worked with Wilson Bank & Trust for 18 years, will lead operations at the West End location as office manager. A vice president in commercial lending and a branch manager for many years at the bank’s Hermitage office, Gold brings a wealth of knowledge and substantial leadership skills to the West End team.

Also, moving to the West End location is Cody Wilkins, Wilson Bank & Trust’s commercial lending leader in Davidson County. Wilkins brings more than 10 years of industry experience in the metro Nashville area and provides customized financing solutions to meet each customer’s needs.

“Doug and Cody have helped countless local businesses achieve their long- and short-term goals,” Goodman said. “They know the Nashville market and what its residents and businesses are looking for in their banking partner. We are excited to see our West End office grow under their leadership.”

Other Wilson Bank & Trust staff members who make up the West End team are Teresa Wey, Elizabeth St. Angelo, Macy Elkins and Paula Lucas.

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a community bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.