NFI to establish facility, 170 jobs in Smyrna

NFI, one of North America’s largest logistics providers, plans to create nearly 170 new jobs in the next five years in Rutherford County.

“I’d like to thank NFI for investing in Rutherford County and creating approximately 170 new jobs in Middle Tennessee,” Haslam said. “Tennessee’s central location and deep pool of skilled workers make our state the ideal home for companies like NFI to operate major distribution facilities. This new operation in Smyrna brings us one step closer to making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

NFI, headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J., provides end-to-end supply chain solutions across the United States and Canada. The new Smyrna location will serve as a distribution and fulfillment center for customers throughout the Southeast region.

“NFI already has an existing presence with two other locations in the Nashville area,” Rolfe said. “I’m pleased to see NFI move forward with plans to grow in Tennessee and look forward to the positive impact the creation of approximately 170 new jobs will have on Smyrna and surrounding communities.”

In addition to distribution, NFI offers solutions in commercial real estate, dedicated transportation, brokerage, transportation management, intermodal and global logistics across a wide range of industries including retail, consumer packaged goods and food and beverage.

“NFI continues to grow rapidly and we are excited to bring this new location to the Nashville area,” said NFI president and vice chairman Jeff Brown. “The Smyrna operation is a great example of NFI’s ability to leverage its commercial real estate expertise and network to secure a location with its distribution operations to manage the facility and deliver a comprehensive solution for our customer.”

Rutherford County officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority applauded NFI for its investment in Rutherford County.

“Rutherford County continues to attract new companies with its pro-business environment and skilled workforce,” said Destination Rutherford chairman Bill Jones. “We congratulate NFI on its decision to locate here.”

“We are thrilled that NFI has chosen Smyrna to locate its new facility and add approximately 170 new jobs to our workforce,” Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed said. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the company.”

“TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. congratulate NFI on its decision to locate and create new jobs in Rutherford County,” said TVA senior vice president of economic development John Bradley. “We are pleased to partner with Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, Rutherford County, the city of Smyrna and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help facilitate NFI’s new location in the Valley.”

Interested job applicants can apply online and find more information at careers.nfiindustries.com.